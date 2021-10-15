DeAndre Hopkins back at practice, Kyler Murray set to play

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed practice with an illness on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was back at work on Friday.

Hopkins participated in practice and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his press conference, via Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic, that the wideout looked good in his return to the field. As long as he keeps feeling well in the coming hours, Hopkins should be on the field against the Browns on Sunday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has been participating in practice this week, but he’s been listed as limited with a right shoulder injury. Murray never came out of last Sunday’s game and Kingsbury said he’ll be in the lineup against Cleveland.

Cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson are both dealing with rib injuries that will make them game-time decisions. Linebacker Jordan Hicks is in the same category due to a toe injury.