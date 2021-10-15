Derrick Henry: The Bills are ranked third in rushing defense for a reason

USA TODAY Sports

When the Titans and Bills last met in 2020, Derrick Henry produced an iconic, furious stiff arm on cornerback Josh Norman that will forever be a part of the running back’s highlights.

It doesn’t matter that the play didn’t count due to offsetting penalties, no one is ever going to forget it.

Henry will get his chance to put more Buffalo defenders on their backside on Monday night — though Norman, now with the 49ers, won’t be one of them. But as the league’s most dominant team through five weeks, the Bills enter this game as the league’s top defense in yards allowed and points allowed.

Buffalo is also No. 3 in rush defense, surrendering just 78 yards per game on the ground. Even last year, Henry rushed for only 57 yards in Tennessee’s 42-16 win, so he figures this week will be a challenge.

“They are ranked third for a reason,” Henry said this week, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Even looking back, 2019, like two years ago, they still have some of the same guys who played together for a long time, who know the schemes very well and who do great in the scheme. They have a lot of experience from top to bottom. It is a really good defense.”

Since the Cardinals limited him to just 58 yards on 17 carries in Week One, Henry has rushed for 182, 1113, 157, and 130 yards in his last four games. The Bills haven’t allowed more than 78 yards rushing in four of their five games.

It’s the classic unstoppable force versus an immovable object. Whoever comes out on top in that matchup is likely to win Monday’s game.