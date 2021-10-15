Dolphins won’t have Xavien Howard or DeVante Parker in London

Getty Images

The Dolphins expect to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, but their bid for a win in London on Sunday morning is going to take place without a couple of key players.

Miami has ruled out cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker for their Week Six game against the Jaguars. Howard is dealing with shoulder and groin injuries while Parker is sidelined by shoulder and hamstring issues.

It’s the second game in a row that Parker will miss. Unlike many teams playing in London, the Dolphins will not have a bye week for the players to use to recover before their next game. They host the Falcons, who will be coming off a bye, in Week Seven.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), tight end Adam Shaheen (knee), and wide receiver Preston Williams (groin) are listed as questionable for the game.