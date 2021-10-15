Eagles trade Zach Ertz to Cardinals for Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 15, 2021, 11:13 AM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles
Longtime Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will be in Philadelphia no longer.

The Eagles traded Ertz to the Cardinals today in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Ertz was known to want a new contract, the report says he hasn’t discussed that with the Cardinals yet.

Ertz is not eligible to play on Sunday for the Cardinals. Players may play only one game in a week, and Ertz played last night for the Eagles.

For the Cardinals, the NFL’s only undefeated team, this acquisition of a 30-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is a clear sign that they have Super Bowl aspirations and want to add more pieces to the puzzle.

Ertz has played all six games for the Eagles this season and scored his last touchdown as an Eagle on Thursday night.

19 responses to “Eagles trade Zach Ertz to Cardinals for Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick

  5. Is he allowed to play Sunday?

    Something tells me between getting a physical, passing the Covid protocols, and having absolutely no understanding of the playbook or QB, and having literally just played a full game hours ago, no. No he is not.

  6. Dodging this aging player is the best thing that Buffalo could have done. Knox is a top 5 TE and only getting better.

  7. Ertz is a Pro-Bowl TE that will fit well in the Cardinals’ offense. Ertz will be flank by two Pro Bowl WRs and a QB that can reach any part of the football field. Watch out for the Arizona if the defense can continue to be top 10 and Murray stays healthy.

  9. Philly Fishtown Zach Ertz can play for me any day and Iam a Giants fan ,he served the iggles very well and they used him like a rented mule ,hope he can win another Super Bowl

  10. Wait, so they knew they were going to trade him and he played last night? I realize this is a business and everything, but that would kinda bother me as a player, if I’d just went through a loss with my teammates and when I hadn’t even had a chance to sit in a recovery hot tub been told that I’d been traded.

  11. WOW, another 1 year dynasty bites the dust with all the trades and cuts. Good luck in AZ young man!

  12. Great acquisition by the Cards, even if just a short term rental. Eagles would not have won the SB without Ertz, and he has plenty left in the tank.

  15. Cards, which no one predicted, should clinch the NFC West about game 9 or 10, Seattle with its no DB (Big 12 type) Defense and no Russ will be lucky to win another game this year, San-Fran with all its very usual injuries would lead one to believe it is due to bad coaching, and the Rams having spent so much money on so few players and no draft picks has left the team with no depth and a lot of starters that should be lucky to be a back-up on another team equals a really bad defense.

    Oddly most had Kliff canned by this time, interesting to see if Jeb starts cleaning house, again.

  16. Glad it’s not the Kevin Kolb deal. Eagles got AZ on that one, looks like this is a good deal for both.

  18. Goodbye to a great Eagle; thanks for the great memories and Super Bowl 52.
    Best wishes.

  19. Greatest TE is team history. Class act, he is everything you want in a football player. Thank you for everything!! Wouldn’t have won a Super Bowl without him!! Wish him nothing but the best in Arizona, go win another trophy!!

