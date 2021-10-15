Former Broncos great Otis Armstrong dies at 70

Getty Images

Former Broncos running back Otis Armstrong died Wednesday night, Purdue University announced Friday. Armstrong was 70.

He rushed for 3,315 yards in 31 games at Purdue and added 389 yards receiving. Armstrong still holds the school record with 670 career rushing attempts.

Purdue inducted Armstrong into its Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Broncos made Armstrong a first-round choice in 1973. He was the first running back selected when his name was called at No. 9 overall.

Armstrong played every game as a rookie but had only 90 yards on 26 carries while backing up Floyd Little. Little rushed for 979 yards and 12 touchdowns that season.

The following season, Armstrong led the NFL in rushing with 1,407 yards. He also led the league in yards per carry (5.3) and total yards from scrimmage (1,812) and scored 12 touchdowns.

It was the best rushing season in team history until Terrell Davis ran for 1,750 yards in 1997.

Armstrong twice earned Pro Bowl honors, and in 1974, he also was first-team All-Pro.

Armstrong’s final season was 1980. He finished his career with 1,023 carries for 4,453 yards and 25 touchdowns and added 131 receptions for 1,302 yards and seven touchdowns.