Howie Roseman: I don’t view us being sellers

The Eagles traded tight end Zach Ertz to the Cardinals on Friday, but General Manager Howie Roseman said that;s not a sign that they’ll be dealing other players away ahead of the November 2 trade deadline.

Roseman said that they made Friday’s trade because it had become “pretty clear to us that going forward we weren’t going to be able to have” both Ertz and Dallas Goedert at tight end and that the Cardinals’ offer of rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a draft pick was an “opportunity” for the Eagles to get better. He said it wasn’t because they’ve given up hope for the season at 2-4.

“I don’t view us as being sellers,” Roseman said. “I view us as still having an opportunity in the next 11 games to show what kind of team we are. And I think this was more about the opportunity to really put the pieces of the puzzle together for this team at that position and kind of moving forward. It’s not to give up on the season in any way, shape or form. I’m certainly not thinking about anything going south. But we’re thinking about the opportunity we have in front of us, starting with Vegas next week. And I know that will be a huge travel game for our fans and after we get through this weekend, we’ll be excited for that opportunity.”

Roseman’s view of the team’s position on other trades could change based on what other teams are offering or if bad outings on the road the next two weeks makes it easier to look ahead to 2022 and beyond.