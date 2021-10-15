Jarvis Landry designated for return from injured reserve

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is inching closer to a return to the Browns lineup.

The Browns announced on Friday that Landry has been designated for return from injured reserve. Landry has missed the last three games with a knee injury.

Landry will be able to practice with the team on Friday and could be added to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. He called himself day-to-day earlier this week and pointed to the current stretch of three home games as a good spot to return to action.

If one day of practice isn’t sufficient for Landry to play this weekend, he could use Friday’s practice to begin getting ready for a Week Seven Thursday night matchup with the Broncos.