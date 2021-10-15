Joe Mixon listed as questionable, Joe Burrow off injury report

Getty Images

The Bengals got running back Joe Mixon back for a limited practice session on Friday and they hope to have him in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Mixon has been listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He didn’t practice on Thursday, but was able to work on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Mixon ran 10 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Packers.

Quarterback Joe Burrow went to the hospital to be evaluated for a throat contusion after that game, but was able to practice fully all week. He has no injury designation for Sunday.

Wide receiver Mike Thomas (ankle) and guard Jackson Carman (not injury related) are also listed as questionable.