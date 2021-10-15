Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID, won’t coach this weekend

Getty Images

When the 5-0 Cardinals face the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, Arizona won’t have its head coach.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has tested positive for COVID, and he will not be present for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones already is expected to miss the game due to a COVID diagnosis. Not having Kingsbury will make it even harder to win.

That said, the Browns steamrolled the Steelers in the playoffs in January without coach Kevin Stefanski, who missed the game due to a positive COVID diagnosis.

Kingsbury is the first head coach to miss a game this season due to the infection.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m. ET: The Cardinals have announced Kingsbury’s positive test. Also testing positive were quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen.