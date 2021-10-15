Kliff Kingsbury: Zach Ertz fills a role for us

Getty Images

The Cardinals replaced Maxx Williams with Zach Ertz on Friday. Williams had 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown before a knee injury ended his season.

The Cardinals sent rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick to the Eagles for Ertz, who has 18 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m excited,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about him. I think he’ll fit right in with this locker room and I think (G.M.) Steve (Keim) did a tremendous job getting that done.”

Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler and made the All-Pro team in 2018. He was teammates with Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks in Philadelphia, and assistant coach Bill Davis also coached in Philadelphia while Ertz was there.

He gives Kyler Murray another weapon to go with DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore.

“He’s a complete player,” Kingsbury said. “I think you saw Maxx’s production continue to increase, and (Ertz) fills a role for us right now.”