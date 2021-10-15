Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens practice on Friday

Getty Images

There is apparently no crisis in Baltimore.

After quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s practice due to an illness, the quarterback is on the practice field on Friday, according to multiple reporters.

Jackson was a full participant in Wednesday’s session and did not show up on the injury report until yesterday. He’s missed a few practices for various reasons so far in the regular season but has played every Ravens offensive snap in 2021.

Jackson was not the only one to return to practice, as offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) was also practicing. He was limited on Wednesday but did not practice on Thursday.

Receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) also aren’t practicing and are not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.