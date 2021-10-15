Lions place Corey Ballentine on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions have had several injury issues through the first few weeks of the season and now have another.

Detroit announced on Friday morning that the team has placed cornerback Corey Ballentine on injured reserve.

Ballentine joined the Lions in September when the club claimed him off waivers from the Jets. Ballentine has appeared in three games, getting snaps on special teams. He’s returned for kickoffs, averaging 23.5 yards per return.

Ballentine is the 14th player the Lions have placed non injured reserve this season.

Detroit also announced that it’s signed cornerback Shakur Brown to the practice squad and released offensive tackle Darrin Paulo from the practice squad.