Mike McCarthy: Tyron Smith had MRI on neck, think we’re going to be fine there

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday as a limited participant due to a neck injury and his history of problems in that area raised some red flags about the new problem.

During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Smith went for an MRI on Thursday and that the results have left him optimistic about Smith’s outlook.

“I’m thinking we’re going to be fine there,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “We’ll see how Tyron is today when he comes in. But yeah, it’s something that showed up in practice yesterday.”

Smith’s status for Sunday’s game against the Patriots will be updated when the team’s final injury report of the week is issued on Friday afternoon.