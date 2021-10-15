Mike Williams questionable for Chargers after missing practice all week

Getty Images

The Chargers are heading to Baltimore for a clash of 4-1 teams on Sunday afternoon, but they don’t know if wide receiver Mike Williams will be in the lineup.

Williams missed his third straight practice on Friday with a knee injury. He’s been listed as questionable and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that the team expected to have a better handle on his availability before the day is out.

“We’re going to know more later today, but we’re hopeful that he plays,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Williams has 31 catches for 471 yards and six touchdowns this season, so his absence would be a big one in Baltimore.

LB Drue Tranquill (chest) is out and safety Nasir Adderley (hip) joins Williams with a questionable listing.