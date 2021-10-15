NFL Week Six injury report roundup: DeAndre Hopkins in, Nick Chubb out for Sunday

Getty Images

Week Six of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Buccaneers and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Cardinals at Browns

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness) missed two practices, but returned Friday and he has no injury designation for Sunday. Neither does QB Kyler Murray (right shoulder), who was a full participant on Friday after limited practices the prior two days. C Rodney Hudson (ribs, shoulder) and LB Tanner Vallejo (hand) have been ruled out and newly acquired TE Zach Ertz isn’t allowed to play per league rules. T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder), LB Jordan Hicks (toe), CB Byron Murphy (ribs), and CB Marco Wilson (ribs) are all listed as questionable.

RB Nick Chubb (calf) is out for the Rams and RB Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee) is listed as questionable. LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen) is also out while DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee), T Jack Conklin (knee), DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle), CB A.J. Green (shoulder, groin), DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle, knee), CB Greg Newsome (calf), C J.C. Tretter (knee), CB Denzel Ward (neck), and T Jedrick Wills (ankle) join Hunt in the questionable category.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars (In London)

The Dolphins won’t have CB Xavien Howard (shoulder, groin) or WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) for the Sunday morning game, but it looks like QB Tua Tagovailoa will be off injured reserve and back in the starting lineup. QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), CB Byron Jones (Achilles, groin), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), and WR Preston Williams (groin) have been listed as questionable.

Jaguars LB Myles Jack (back) didn’t make the trip. T Rashaad Coward (ankle) is also out for Jacksonville. CB Tyson Campbell (toe) and DT Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) are questionable to play.

Chiefs at Washington

DE Chris Jones (wrist) remains out for the Chiefs. TE Blake Bell (back) and CB Charvarius Ward (quadricep) have also been ruled out while WR Tyreek Hill (quadricep), LB Anthony Hitchens (knee), and G Joe Thuney (hand) drew questionable tags.

WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was a Friday addition to the Washington injury report and he’s been listed as questionable to play. T Samuel Cosmi (ankle), LB Jared Norris (shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (groin), G Brandon Scherff (knee), and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) won’t play this weekend. WR Dyami Brown (knee), RB Antonio Gibson (shin), and TE Sammis Reyes (back) are listed as questionable.

Rams at Giants

The Rams did not issue any injury designations this week.

Giants QB Daniel Jones (concussion) is set to start, but RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR Kenny Golladay (knee) won’t play. LB Justin Hilliard (Achilles) is also out while G Ben Bredeson (hand), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), T Andrew Thomas (foot), and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Texans at Colts

LT Laremy Tunsil (thumb) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) won’t play for the Texans this week. WR Danny Amendola (thigh), C Justin Britt (knee), RB Rex Burkhead (hip, knee), and CB Desmond King (hip, illness) are listed as questionable.

Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) is out after his messy Monday night. S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), and RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) are also out while CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion) is their lone questionable player.

Chargers at Ravens

WR Mike Williams (knee) didn’t practice at all this week and is considered questionable for the Chargers. LB Drue Tranquill (chest) has been ruled out and S Nasir Adderley (hip) is the team’s only other questionable player.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) was at practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session and he has no injury designation. T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) were ruled out on Friday. S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), S Geno Stone (thigh), and T Alejandro Villanueva (knee) have questionable designations.

Vikings at Panthers

The biggest news for the Vikings is who didn’t get injury designations. RB Dalvin Cook (ankle), WR Justin Jefferson (ankle), and WR Adam Thielen (foot) are all set to play. TE Ben Ellefson (knee) and DT Michael Pierce (elbow) will not play.

It’s another week without RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) for the Panthers. LB Kamal Martin (concussion) and LB Shaq Thompson (foot) are also out. G Deonte Brown (knee) and CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder) are questionable for the home team.

Packers at Bears

The Packers won’t have CB Kevin King (shoulder), but could get LT Elgton Jenkins (ankle) back after listing him as questionable. WR Malik Taylor (illness) is also questionable while T Dennis Kelly (back) is considered doubtful.

DT Akiem Hicks (groin), LB Khalil Mack (foot), and WR Allen Robinson (ankle) headline the questionable group for the Bears. CB Artie Burns (foot), CB Xavier Crawford (back), WR Jakeem Grant (groin),LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), S Eddie Jackson (knee), RB Ryan Nall (ankle), and CB Duke Shelley (ankle) round out that group. TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep) and DT Caleb Johnson (knee) are not going to play.

Bengals at Lions



Bengals QB Joe Burrow (throat) has no injury designation, but RB Joe Mixon (ankle) is listed as questionable. G Jackson Carman (not injury related) and WR Mike Thomas (ankle) are also listed as questionable while G D'Ante Smith (knee) has been ruled out.

The Lions listed LB Trey Flowers (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), RB D'Andre Swift (groin), and RB Jamaal Williams (hip, illness) as questionable to face the Bengals.

Cowboys at Patriots

The Cowboys have a questionable group that includes CB Trevon Diggs (ankle), RB Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), DE Randy Gregory (knee), S Damontae Kazee (hip), T Tyron Smith (neck), and S Donovan Wilson (groin) heading into Sunday’s game. DE Dorrance Armstrong (ankle) will not play.

G Shaquille Mason (abdomen) and CB Shaun Wade (concussion) remain out for the Patriots. K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (ribs), T Justin Herron (back), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), DE Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) make up their questionable contingent.

Raiders at Broncos

Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins (hip) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. DT Quinton Jefferson (back) is questionable for the AFC West clash.

The Broncos ruled CB Mike Ford (knee) out and listed RB Melvin Gordon (hip), S Kareem Jackson (back), and LB Aaron Patrick (ankle) as questionable.

Seahawks at Steelers

RB Chris Carson (neck) has been ruled out by the Seahawks. T Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps, chest) and QB Russell Wilson (right finger) are also out with Wilson set to move to injured reserve.

The Steelers ruled DT Carlos Davis (knee) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder). Smith-Schuster’s season is over, so he’ll likely be on injured reserve in the near future as well.