Nick Chubb not practicing for Browns on Friday

Getty Images

The Browns may have an issue in their offensive backfield on Sunday.

According to multiple reporters, running back Nick Chubb (calf) is not practicing on Friday. He also was not on the field for Cleveland’s first two sessions this week.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) also are out for the last practice of the week, as well as linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen).

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week that he wasn’t ruling anyone out, but Cleveland will release its official injury statuses later on Friday.

In better news, running back Kareem Hunt (knee, wrist) and center J.C. Tretter (knee) were both back on the field. Receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), who was designated to return from injured reserve on Friday morning, is also practicing on Friday.