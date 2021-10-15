Packers place Malik Taylor on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Packers receiver Malik Taylor did not practice Friday, listing him out with an illness. Later came word the team placed him on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Taylor assuredly will miss Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Taylor is a core special teams player, having seen 78 snaps on special teams and 24 on offense in five games this season. He played 15 games with one start last season.

Taylor has two catches for 14 yards this season and seven receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown in his career.

The Packers have placed one other player on the COVID-19 reserve list this season. Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster went on the list Sept. 28 after testing positive for the virus. He missed one game before returning.

The Packers signed receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad earlier this week.