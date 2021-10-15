Raheem Morris not excusing unacceptable comments of former boss Jon Gruden

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ first coaching job in the NFL came as a member of Jon Gruden’s staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002. But Morris’ relationship with his former boss doesn’t preclude him from being critical of the email comments made by Gruden that led to his resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

“The things that were said and the things that were hurtful to people are obviously not acceptable in any setting, let alone the NFL setting or our setting,” Morris said Thursday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Morris spent six total seasons as a part of Gruden’s coaching staff with the Buccaneers. Morris became the team’s head coach in 2009 after the Buccaneers fired Gruden following the 2008 season. Morris said that his time spent with Gruden gave him opportunities and the chance to grow as a coach. But the racial comments directed toward NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, along with misogynistic and homophobic language as well, left a mark.

“It doesn’t excuse the behavior, it doesn’t excuse the … poor judgment, however you want to put it,” Morris said. “It does not excuse those things.”