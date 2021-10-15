Ravens rule Sammy Watkins out, expect Rashod Bateman to play

Getty Images

It looks like Rashod Bateman‘s time has finally come.

The Ravens’ first-round pick opened his first NFL regular season on the injured reserve list after having core muscle surgery, but has been practicing for the last couple of weeks and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said on Thursday that Bateman had a chance to be active for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

On Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he expects Bateman to play. The Ravens have ruled Sammy Watkins out with a hamstring injury, which opens up a spot in the lineup for the rookie.

If he does make his debut, it would come less than a week after Lamar Jackson set a career high with 442 passing yards and the hope in Baltimore is that Bateman is part of continued improvement in the passing department.