Release of Jeff Pash emails underscores importance of releasing all of them

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2021, 9:59 AM EDT
NFL Contract Talks Continue As Deadline Approaches
It’s unclear who has access to the 650,000 emails from the WFT investigation that supposedly would be kept secret and safe. It is clear that one or more people have failed to kept these emails secret, or safe.

Joining Jon Gruden on the selective-leak hit list is Jeff Pash, the NFL’s general counsel who may or may not be facing jeopardy after his emails with former Washington president Bruce Allen were leaked and reported both by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal on Thursday night.

Although Pash’s comments land nowhere near the poisonous ballpark in which multiple Gruden emails resided, Pash has been a lawyer for decades. He should be able to understand the very clear connection between reducing words to writing and having those writings show up later. At a minimum, his emails show a too-cozy relationship with Allen, the kind of relationship that could undermine the competitive integrity of the league.

Setting aside for now (but not for long) whether decisions about concealing the emails were aimed at protecting Pash, the problem remains that the documents are not fully concealed. They’ve become weaponized, and the weapon has been used twice in less than a week.

Someone wanted Gruden out. They got their wish. Someone wanted to at least discredit and at most destroy Pash. The former has happened; the latter still could.

Although releasing all of the emails would create consequences for any others who have sent problematic emails to Allen (or whose emails otherwise were included in the broader probe), it would obliterate the ability to selectively target people for embarrassment and/or unemployment.

Gruden got what he deserved, but he has been treated unfairly. Both can be true. And it likewise would be unfair for others to have to worry about whether they’ll eventually say or do something to land on someone’s enemies list to the point where their past emails will be used against them.

For example, what if former Washington assistant Sean McVay, who now coaches the Rams, says or does something to sufficiently piss off someone with access to those 650,000 emails? What if that person (or persons) then dips into the 650,000 emails to see if there’s anything that remotely could be used against McVay?

This doesn’t mean McVay has anything to worry about. However, anyone who sent or received emails on a WFT server in the decade or so preceding the investigation now has to worry about whether they have something to worry about.

It’s a great way, frankly, to keep a wide swath of people in line. Even if there’s nothing in the emails sent by any one person that would cause problems, anyone whose emails are in that 650,000-document stack has a reason to not tug on Superman’s cape. To not say or do anything that would motivate whoever has access to those emails to take a fresh look and to see if that person can be silenced in the same way that Gruden was.

That’s why EVERYTHING should be on the table. And that’s why media and fans should keep clamoring. Ultimately, it’s why someone in Congress should convene a hearing on this matter and demand that all of the emails be released.

Does Congress have better things to do? Yes. But Congress can do many things at once. The NFL has become a key part of our shared public life. Most of the teams rely on public money for their stadiums. The Washington Football Team had a sufficiently toxic work environment to justify a full-blown investigation. Now, the results of an investigation into serious wrongdoing is being used to (wait for it) potentially commit unrelated serious wrongdoing.

It needs to end, and the only way to do it is to release all of the documents.

12 responses to “Release of Jeff Pash emails underscores importance of releasing all of them

  1. Can’t wait until the Superbowl is rendered moot when someone else’s emails, related to whoever’s in the Superbowl at the time, come out.

  3. Uh, releasing all the emails would be a funny way of making it end for other people. A better way would be to investigate and find the leaker and punish them.

  6. I’m sure the attorneys in ST Louis vs NFL would love to see if there is anything they could use in their matter.

  7. “Congress should convene a hearing”

    What so one dysfunctional group can tell another dysfunctional group that they are acting inappropriately?

  8. b yaaah says:
    October 15, 2021 at 10:13 am
    I hate 2021 so much. Goodell wanted Gruden gone all the while protecting Snyder. Such a joke.

    ————-

    This isn’t about protecting Dan Snyder. There is enough dirt in there to bury every owner and executive in the league. Goodell is “protecting the shield”

  9. The NFL is quite literally getting away with publicly blackmailing people. I really hope for sake of the WFT victims that this forces them to release everything and give Snyder his day of reckoning.

  10. Football guys aren’t PC. Never have been and never will be. The entire invention of the sport was for aggressive young men to take that out somewhere. Why is the modern era trying to take the last sport away from us?

  12. Everyone suspects the league office or the legal firms performing NFL work becasue the leaks appeared in NYC newspapers. I suggest Dan Snyder.

    He has a history of under-handed tactics (see cheerleaders), wanted to get back at Bruce Allen, and likely hates the family Gruden. He knows the NFL is not releasing everything because ownership does not want that to happen.

