Seahawks place Chris Carson on injured reserve

The Seahawks already had ruled out running back Chris Carson for this week. He also will miss a Week 7 game against New Orleans and a Week 8 game against Jacksonville after the Seahawks placed Carson on injured reserve.

He joins quarterback Russell Wilson on IR, with both players eligible to return to game action for the Week 10 game against Green Bay. The Seahawks’ bye is Week 9.

Carson has a neck injury.

“He made a really good jump over the weekend and felt way better, but coming out of that, starting to go back to work with it, there’s not enough progress made,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday, via John Boyle of the team website. “So it’s better for us to get him back and make sure that we don’t rush it back. And so we’re going to just take this time. It is a delicate thing. He’s got something going on in his neck, so we’ve got to make sure that we do it really well. So we’re going to take care of him. It just seems like the right decision. The jump that he made was in his relief, and he felt way better and all of that, but not ready to play yet.”

Alex Collins again will start with DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer providing depth.

The Seahawks filled Carson’s and Wilson’s roster spots by activating cornerback Tre Brown and center Ethan Pocic from injured reserve.

Pocic, who was Seattle’s starting center last season, went on injured reserve in Week 1 with a knee injury. He returned to practice this week. Brown, a rookie out of Oklahoma, injured a knee in training camp that has kept him out this season.