Seahawks will place Russell Wilson on injured reserve

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a one-handed appearance on the practice field this week after having surgery to repair a torn tendon and dislocation in his right middle finger, but he won’t be doing that in the next few weeks.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that Wilson will be placed on injured reserve. That means he’ll be ineligible to play the next three games and he cannot take part in practice with the team over that time either.

The Seahawks play the Steelers on Sunday night, the Saints next Monday night, and the Jaguars on Halloween.

Geno Smith is set to start those games. Jake Luton and Danny Etling are both on the practice squad and one of them will presumably be taking Wilson’s spot on the 53-man roster.