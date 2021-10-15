Terry McLaurin doesn’t practice, listed as questionable for Washington

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team made a sizable addition to their injury report on Friday.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin did not practice because of a hamstring injury and has been listed as questionable to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that McLaurin missed practice out of an abundance of caution after coming in feeling sore.

It is the first time that McLaurin has appeared on the injury report this season and it’s a bad development for the Washington offense as McLaurin leads them in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Running back Antonio Gibson is also listed as questionable with a shin injury. That’s been the case each of the last three weeks as well, but Gibson hasn’t missed any games.

Tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (ankle), linebacker Jared Norris (shoulder), guard Brandon Scherff (knee), and wide receiver Cam Sims (hamstring) have all been ruled out for Sunday.