Tom Brady suggests playing until 55

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2021, 11:15 AM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles
For years, Tom Brady has said that he’ll play 10 more years. He actually may play 10 more years.

Speaking to Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer of Amazon in advance of Thursday night’s game in Philadelphia, Brady for the first time suggested playing not until he’s 50 but until he’s 55.

I really think I can play as long as I want,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I really do. I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don’t think I will obviously . . . my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll just be, I’m just missing too much of life with my family.”

He has previously mentioned the impact his family will have on his longevity. However, he also said this last month: “I want to go until the end, because I want to make sure I don’t look back and go, ‘Man, I could still do it.'”

So he seems to think he could play until 55. But he doesn’t want to look back and say, “Man, I could still do it.” That’s the tension, the dilemma. The thing that could cause him to stop before he physically loses his ability to play.

His words also set up a possibility I hadn’t previously considered. What if he goes away for a year or two and then comes back? If he can play until 55, maybe he plays until 47 and then, after two or three years of telling himself, “Man, I could still do it,” he comes back.

20 responses to “Tom Brady suggests playing until 55

  3. Tom told us a few weeks ago that he often says things that he doesn’t really believe.

    But the one thing I can promise you is he’ll announce his retirement plans after he’s already played in his final game. Not before.

  4. While it is highly improbable, I would love to see it. It would be pretty cool to see the second place guy on the all time passing yardage list have 50,000 fewer yards than Brady.

  6. As long as he can stay healthy and perform at the same level as he is doing now, Brady will either play till he is 55, play till he wins 10 Super Bowls, or play till he has a PERFECT winning season – whichever comes first.

  7. I dunno…last night when they showed a pic of the 2001 Brady throwing his first TD ever, I experienced an overwhelming craving for an NFL without him.

    I don’t hate him, but he’s been so good for so long that I’m actually kinda tired of him, and curious about what it would be like to tune in on a Sunday and NOT have to see some reminder of him.

    In other words, Tom, you’re the greatest, but do go away. I’ve suddenly got an acute case of Brady fatigue.

  9. God love you tommy. You crack me up. I’m 53 and I know the difference from how I felt from 44 to now. Diet can only take you so far. Awesome that you’re desire is still there………55! COME ON!!

  10. He’ll be the first QB to throw an NFL touchdown pass to his son.

    And 20 years after that, at age 75, his grandson.

  11. I’d love to see it. But more than likely he will get a groin or a knee ACL and he’ll spend time at home and won’t want to come back. We will never see his last snap until after it happens.

  13. Love this guy and can not understand the hate he gets. TB12 is the GOAT and now hes just joking around with everyone. Great to see him joke now thats its not the Patriot way anymore!

  15. I’m not saying it’s not possible, but there is a significant difference in body chemistry between the ages of 42 and 55. At 42 I was honing my 6 pack. At 55 even everyday tasks done too long make me sore. I’m no professional athlete and I certainly don’t have the nutritional, trainer, and medical support that TB#12 has. But at 42 I could still run a hundred in the low 11s. At 55 I would probably tear a hamstring. Either way, good luck.

  16. Pipe Dream. The only way 50 works (much less 55) is if he once again can transfer to a “ready made” team just looking for a QB once the Bucs run into salary cap issues and declining talent. I do not dispute Brady is the GOAT. At this point of his career and beyond, a complete supporting cast will become increasingly critical for Brady being able to shine. Other than a CB issue on defense, the Bucs are a complete team. How will he look in a few years if he has a bad OL and is under the pressure many other QB’s experience now (with his ever increasing lack of mobility)? Unless he finds the “right team” again, Brady will look more like Ben Roethlisberger than he does now in aa few years.

  17. I could legit totally see Brady rolling out there in a wheel chair or walker to play till he’s 55.

  20. This is literally why BB walked. The Bucs barely hold on to an awful Philly team and he’s right back to talking about himself after the game.

    Absolutely insufferable.

Leave a Reply

