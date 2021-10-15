Tom Brady’s thumb “felt great’ Thursday night

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t have any problem throwing the ball after hurting his right thumb on Sunday in Week Five and he didn’t have much issue with it a few days later either.

Brady had his thumb taped for Thursday’s game against the Eagles, but that didn’t get in the way of him completing 34-of-42 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in a 28-22 win. After the game, Brady said “we didn’t play our best” and stressed the need for the Bucs to be sharper in the future, but that the thumb didn’t give him any problem at all.

“Great. It felt great, awesome,” Brady said.

The Bucs moved to 5-1 with the win and they’ve won three of them in the last 11 games, which is a nice way to go into an extended break before getting back on the field against the Bears in Week Seven.