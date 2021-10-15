Tua Tagovailoa: I’m 100 percent ready to get back on the field

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa has been out since suffering fractured ribs in Week Two, but all indications have been that the quarterback is set to return for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Now Tagovailoa has said so himself.

“I don’t think it’s 100 percent pretty, but I’m 100 percent ready to get back on the field,” Tagovailoa said in his Friday press conference, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Tagovailoa also noted that he was wearing a rib-cage protector when he suffered the fractured ribs on the second drive of Miami’s Week Two loss to Buffalo. But he’s made some adjustments to what he’ll wear going forward.

The Dolphins have struggled offensively this season and are currently ranked 31st in both yards and scoring. Tagovailoa’s return could provide a spark for the team’s lackluster production.

Miami still must make a move to officially get Tagovailoa back on the 53-man roster from injured reserve, but it seems like it’s just a matter of time before that happens.