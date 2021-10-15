Von Miller is this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller‘s ongoing efforts to provide eyecare and eyewear for children in need made him the NFLPA’s choice as this week’s Community MVP.

Miller provided more than $35,000 worth of free eyecare and eyewear to 70 kids in Atlanta during a recent event for his Von’s Vision foundation. The foundation has provided more than $4 million in help for children across the country and this is the fourth time the NFLPA has recognized Miller’s charitable work.

“Von’s Vision programs have also surprised me at times — the need is shocking,” Miller said in a statement. “Not only have our Vision Day teams discovered that nearly 80% of our kids have needed glasses for perhaps years, but our ophthalmologists have also found many children with vision-threatening conditions. Some even had life-threatening eye conditions. Without Vision Day events, how would they know?”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Miller’s foundation or the charity of his choice. Miller will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.