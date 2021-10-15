Zach Ertz played Thursday night knowing trade was likely on Friday

Getty Images

Tight end Zach Ertz played his final game as an Eagle on Thursday night and he knew going into the game that he was likely finished in Philadelphia.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman told reporters on Friday that the deal with the Cardinals didn’t become official until Friday, but he told Ertz earlier this week that a trade was likely to happen. Roseman said they made the decision to have Ertz play and serve as a team captain one more time before finalizing the trade.

Dallas Goedert‘s inavailability might have also factored into that call, but it clearly meant a lot to Ertz to have a final chance to wear an Eagles uniform.

“I’ll try not to cry like I did last January when I thought it was the last one. . . . What an amazing journey. What an amazing nine years here,” Ertz said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Ertz, who had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night, won’t be able to play for his new team until Week Seven, but the next chapter of his journey is now officially underway.