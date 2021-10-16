Bills have NFL’s largest margin of victory during a four-game winning streak since 1953

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT
Getty Images

How dominant have the Bills been over the last week? More dominant than any NFL team has been over four games in almost seven decades.

The Bills’ average margin of victory during their current four-game winning streak is 28.8 points. That’s the largest margin any team has recorded during a four-game winning streak since the 1953 Eagles.

Those Eagles started the 1953 season 0-2-1, but then went on an incredible six-game run, winning by scores of 23-7, 56-17, 35-7, 30-7, 45-14 and 38-0. That gave them an average victory margin of 29.2 points over the six-game streak, and 30.3 points over their best four-game stretch.

Unfortunately, the Eagles then lost two games in a row and ended the season 7-4-1. They finished second in the NFL’s East division and missed out on the postseason, which in those days consisted only of a championship games between the East and West winners.

The Bills are very heavy favorites in the AFC East, and 5.5-point favorites on Monday night against the Titans.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Bills have NFL’s largest margin of victory during a four-game winning streak since 1953

  1. “They haven’t played anyone. Even the Chiefs are no longer good blah, blah, blah”. in 3…2…1..

  2. I hope this isn’t them peaking too early but rather just the beginning of the build up to their peak. Go Thundering Herd!!!

  4. This shows too how great Mike Tomlin a coach he is. His TJ Watt led defence made Josh Allen look ordinary and stopped him.

  5. As a fan, it’s a cool nuggett..
    But let’s wait until the bills host theLombardi before we start celebrating. It’s a long season and a historic start, just stay the course..
    Once the bills win the Super Bowl then we can start talking about how this was one of the best teams top to bottom in NFL history

  6. Everyone will trot out the “ they haven’t played any good teams”, but you play who’s on your schedule. The Bills are dominating weaker teams, and that’s how it should be.

  8. Opposition hasn’t been that strong, and look at their remaining schedule. Only game where they MAY not be favored is that Bucs game. 15-2 or even 16-1 is a real possibility

  9. As a Bills Fan,it means nothing to be rated top team,defense,offense this early in the season.. if they can stay healthy come playoff time and advance to the big one And Win then the season will be something to look back on !until then..not impressed.. bring home a Lombardi then I’ll be impressed with stats!!! Go Bills!!!

  10. “Once” the Bills win the Super Bowl? Do not anger the jinx gods with such presumption! They like nothing more than to punish the hubris of mortals.

  11. The Bills trophy case has two AFL (back to back) championships. Just because you weren’t alive yet that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

  12. Tap the breaks on that parade. Bills are really good, but blowing out Houston and Miami aren’t exactly benchmark wins.

  13. Agreed w/ the other Bills fans (not necessarily the Pats troll) – doesn’t mean much unless they win it all.

    Right now, they look like the team to beat. And that’s fun for a fan, but of course, it’s October.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.