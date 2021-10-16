Broncos open practice window for Jerry Jeudy

Getty Images

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a sprained ankle in the season-opening win over the Giants. He landed on injured reserve. He’s now closer to returning.

While he won’t play on Sunday against the Raiders, the Broncos announced that the 21-day practice window as opened for Jeudy. He’ll have three weeks to return to game action.

Denver also returned running back Mike Boone to the 53-man roster from IR. Boone suffered an injury during training camp.

Receivers John Brown and Tyrie Cleveland were elevated from the practice squad, and cornerback Mike Ford was placed on injured reserve, with a knee injury.