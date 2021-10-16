Cardinals place Rodney Hudson on injured reserve

Getty Images

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson won’t be on the field in Cleveland on Sunday and he’ll miss at least two more games as well.

The Cardinals announced on Saturday that Hudson has been placed on injured reserve. Hudson suffered rib and shoulder injuries during last Sunday’s win over the 49ers.

Max Garcia will take over at center as the team tries to beat the Browns and move to 6-0 on the season. Home games against the Texans and Packers come after the game in Cleveland.

The Cardinals activated defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and offensive lineman Joshua Miles from injured reserve. Neither player has appeared in a game yet this season.

They also promoted tight end Ross Travis from the practice squad as a standard elevation and called up linebacker Joe Walker and offensive lineman Danny Isidora as COVID-19 replacements. Edge rusher Chandler Jones and defensive lineman Zach Allen are both on the COVID-19 reserve list and the team will also be without head coach Kliff Kingsbury due to COVID protocols.