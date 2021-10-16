Kadarius Toney fined $12,875 for ejection, Damontae Kazee docked $6,264

Getty Images

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee and Giants receiver Kadarius Toney exchanged unpleasantries Sunday. The NFL made them pay this week.

The league fined Toney $12,875 for his ejection after he threw a punch at Kazee, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. Kazee lost $6,264 in the brouhaha.

With 6:06 remaining in a Cowboys’ blowout, Toney caught a 13-yard pass from Mike Glennon and was stood up by several players from the Cowboys. Pushing and shoving ensued before Toney threw a punch. Toney and Kazee were assessed offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct fouls but only Toney was ejected.

Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox was not fined after he and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a helmet-to-helmet hit that left Jones with a concussion. It appeared Jones initiated the contact by lowering his head.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse also was not fined after tight end Evan Engram accused Kearse of throwing a punch postgame. There was no clear footage of the incident.