Kristian Fulton out for Titans on Monday night

Cornerback Kristian Fulton won’t be on hand to help the Titans try to slow down the Bills on Monday night.

Fulton has been ruled out with a hamstring injury after missing practice all week. Fulton started the first five games of the season and has 16 tackles, an interception, and six passes defended.

Rookie Caleb Farley did not get an injury designation after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness, so he will likely be part of the plan for replacing Fulton.

Linebacker monty rice (groin) is also out. Fullback Khari Blasingame (shoulder), running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle), and wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) are listed as questionable.

The Bills did not issue any injury designations on Saturday, so any inactives will be healthy scratches.