Marcus Mariota off IR, back on Raiders active roster

Quarterback Marcus Mariota returned to practice for the Raiders this week and he’ll be available for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The Raiders announced that Mariota has been activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Mariota has been out since Week One with a quad injury.

Mariota suffered that injury on a 31-yard run in Las Vegas’ season-opening win over the Ravens. It was the only snap that Mariota played in that game.

His return gives the Raiders three quarterbacks on the active roster. Nathan Peterman has been backing up Derek Carr in the last four games. Perterman played four snaps last week when Carr was shaken up and ran two quarterback sneaks for two yards.