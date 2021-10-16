Packers rule Dennis Kelly out, promote Juwann Winfree

Getty Images

The Packers announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bears.

They downgraded tackle Dennis Kelly from doubtful to out with a back injury. Kelly is not making the trip to Chicago for the game.

Kelly has only appeared on special teams this season. The Packers are hoping to have tackle Elgton Jenkins back from an ankle injury after listing him as questionable on Friday.

The Packers also promoted wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Wide receiver Malik Taylor went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday.

Winfree played in two games for the Packers last season and three games for the Broncos in 2019 without catching any passes.