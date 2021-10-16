Ravens activate Rashod Bateman, Tyre Phillips from IR, elevate Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman will make his NFL debut Sunday.

The team elevated the first-round draft choice from injured reserve.

Bateman, the No. 27 overall choice in the NFL draft, returned to practice Sept. 29 after recovering from groin surgery. They need him against the Vikings with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) ruled out.

The Ravens also activated offensive lineman Tyre Phillips﻿ from injured reserve Saturday.

Phillips returns after a four-game stint on injured reserve. He injured his knee in the season opener.

Baltimore also elevated running back Le’Veon Bell and offensive lineman Andre Smith from the practice squad. Bell played in Week 4 against the Broncos, rushing for 11 yards on four carries while seeing action on 20 offensive snaps.