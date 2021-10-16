Report: Cam Newton has gotten COVID vaccine

Getty Images

Six weeks into the NFL season, veteran quarterback Cam Newton remains unsigned. One major impediment to his return has been removed.

Via NFL Network, Newton has received the COVID vaccine. This means that Newton won’t be required to wait five days from signing with a team to joining the team.

And that’s important. If/when a team needs Newton, they will need him then and there. Not five days later.

So now the question becomes when or if someone will sign Newton. It’s widely believed he won’t be a backup. The window opens if/when a team loses a starter or decides to throw its current starter overboard.

No quarterback has suffered a season-ending injury, yet. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will miss several weeks with a finger injury. If Wilson were out for the year, would the Seahawks have signed Newton?

That’s the question for the team that loses its starter for the rest of the season, if that happens. Next man up, or next man in? Regardless, if someone wants Newton, he’ll now be able to sign immediately.