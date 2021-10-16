Richard Sherman expects to miss “at most a couple of weeks”

Getty Images

Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman doesn’t sound overly concerned about the hamstring injury that forced him out of Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

Sherman said on his podcast that he still needs to get an MRI on the hamstring but believes it’s “nothing too serious,” according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Sherman said he expects to be sidelined “at most a couple of weeks.”

The 33-year-old Sherman was out of the league all offseason but signed with the Buccaneers in late September and promptly started three games over an 11-day period. That may have been more than his hamstring could handle, but Sherman believes he’ll be back on the field soon enough.