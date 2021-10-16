Texans put Laremy Tunsil on injured reserve

Getty Images

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil had thumb surgery this week and the forecast is that he’ll miss about four weeks of action as a result.

That timeframe likely made it an easy call for the Texans to place Tunsil on injured reserve on Saturday. He’ll have to miss at least three games while on the list.

Houston made a handful of other roster moves as well.

Wide receiver Nico Collins was activated from injured reserve, quarterback Jeff Driskel was signed to the active roster from the practice squad, and offensive linemen Cole Toner and Lane Taylor were promoted from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Linebacker Joe Thomas was released to round out the day’s moves in Houston.