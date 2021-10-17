Aaron Rodgers yelled “I still own you!” at Bears fans after game-sealing TD in Chicago

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT
USA Today

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played what might have been his final game in Chicago today. And he enjoyed jawing with Bears fans for the last time.

After Rodgers ran for a game-sealing touchdown in the final minutes of the Packers’ 24-14 win, he gestured to the crowd and yelled, “I still own you!” at Bears fans.

Rodgers said after the game, “I love playing at Soldier Field.” He also said he was motivated by a woman in the stands flipping the bird at him.

It’s easy to see why Rodgers loves Soldier Field; the Packers are 11-3 in games Rodgers started in Chicago.

With Rodgers widely expected to be moving on from Green Bay after this season, he may not face the Bears in Chicago again. If this was his last game at Soldier Field, he was glad to score one last touchdown, and get one last word for Bears fans.

Permalink 45 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

45 responses to “Aaron Rodgers yelled “I still own you!” at Bears fans after game-sealing TD in Chicago

  7. Bush move but still very true. Can’t we mail in the final score of the 12/12/21 2nd Packer Bears game? I assume Rogers will still be healthy and the Pack will have already tied-up their NFC North win.

  8. She might have to have started it. She yelled “ you can throw a ball but not host a game show”.

  10. The amount of no call holding plays the Packers get away with is what STILL owns any opponent of the Packers. Particularly on that play, congrats Rodgers you still teams with the help of the refs!

  12. being an arrogant bully is all fun and games until you get embarrassed by the Rams or Bucs in the divisional round

  16. Sorry last I checked Montana Brady Manning Brees the all time Greats never acted like that

  18. What’s more impressive is how many times the Packers have swept Chicago over the last 20 years….

  19. Rodgers is a great QB. He’s also in love with everything about himself. I can only imagine how many mirrors he must have in his home.

  20. mookie34 says:
    October 17, 2021 at 5:47 pm
    Lucky he yelled it and didn’t email it.

    ———————————-

    You just blew my mind by how right you are.

  21. Imagine all the teams who have beat him in the NFCCG yelling that to him!

    ///
    One team hasn’t been the Bears

  22. I wish the Packers would have cheated like the Patriots did. Talent for talent, arm for arm, Rodgers is ten times the QB Brady is.

  23. kickscreamnap says:
    October 17, 2021 at 5:37 pm
    pfft and you guys thought he was gonna leave us

    Notice that he didn’t say “We own you” like a team player would.

    He said “I still own you.” Not we. I.

  27. NFLrefslovemoldystinkycheese says:
    October 17, 2021 at 5:44 pm
    The amount of no call holding plays the Packers get away with is what STILL owns any opponent of the Packers. Particularly on that play, congrats Rodgers you still teams with the help of the refs!
    ————————————–
    You sound like a Rhode Island Pats fan. Excuses are like….. Well, you know…

  28. He’s right. Classless but right. And everyone in the Bears organization from Virginia McCaskey on down knows it too.

  32. Meanwhile, let’s congratulate Coach Nagy for the offense scoring TWO TOUCHDOWNS again in this game
    What a transformation happened now that Trubisky is gone. The improvement is obvious.
    Nagy needed a quarterback who could execute his offense and now he is obviously coming much closer to it than ever before.
    The problem was never Nagy. How could anyone expect him to innovate with Trubisky as the quarterback?
    Now that we are getting closer and closer to a quarterback who understands his system,
    it’s really obvious that the last four years was mainly Trubisky’s fault.
    Soon the Bears will be scoring more than 14 points a game. Real soon. Like in the next couple of games.

  33. “Sorry last I checked Montana Brady Manning Brees the all time Greats never acted like that”. Lame. Brady talks trash all the time. Hell he did in the Superbowl with the Honey Badger

  36. I guess MDS missed when Aaron said after the game: “I don’t think this is my last one.”

    Said that after being asked about playing in this rivalry between the Packers and Bears.

  37. It was amazing the entire d-line must have stepped on banana peels and the o-line must have accidently tripped on them.
    Amazing the double standards the refs have for little erin and they dont care who sees it.

  38. minneanderthals says:
    October 17, 2021 at 5:57 pm
    I wish the Packers would have cheated like the Patriots did. Talent for talent, arm for arm, Rodgers is ten times the QB Brady is.

    —-
    LOL, you should pick another fight.

    Through 6 games at age 44 Brady has thrown for 2,064 yds with 17 TDS and 3 INTs

  39. Everyone should find this language offensive because it means he’s the master and the Bear fans are the slave. It’s completely racist language. The media should be ashamed of promoting this kind of language. I own you.

  41. With Rodgers widely expected to be moving on from Green Bay after this season, he may not face the Bears in Chicago again.

    My god would you give it a rest, he’s NOT going anywhere but a PACKER FOR LIFE! &…….. yes Chicago & PFT, he still owns YOU!

  43. insidersinsider1 says:
    October 17, 2021 at 6:10 pm
    Meanwhile, let’s congratulate Coach Nagy for the offense scoring TWO TOUCHDOWNS again in this game
    What a transformation happened now that Trubisky is gone. The improvement is obvious.
    Nagy needed a quarterback who could execute his offense and now he is obviously coming much closer to it than ever before.
    The problem was never Nagy. How could anyone expect him to innovate with Trubisky as the quarterback?
    Now that we are getting closer and closer to a quarterback who understands his system,
    it’s really obvious that the last four years was mainly Trubisky’s fault.
    Soon the Bears will be scoring more than 14 points a game. Real soon. Like in the next couple of games.

    ______

    If you take away the very bad, momentum killing bogus call on Herbert’s TD. Technically they scored 3 TD’s today. Fields looked a little off today, but either way you chop it up the Packers still own the Bears….He’s not lying.

  45. Come on MDS, it’s a little early to play the farewell tour card. Even if he leaves I’m sure he’ll find a way to get at least 5 more wins vs the Bears.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.