Aaron Rodgers yelled “I still own you!” at Bears fans after game-sealing TD in Chicago

USA Today

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played what might have been his final game in Chicago today. And he enjoyed jawing with Bears fans for the last time.

After Rodgers ran for a game-sealing touchdown in the final minutes of the Packers’ 24-14 win, he gestured to the crowd and yelled, “I still own you!” at Bears fans.

Rodgers said after the game, “I love playing at Soldier Field.” He also said he was motivated by a woman in the stands flipping the bird at him.

It’s easy to see why Rodgers loves Soldier Field; the Packers are 11-3 in games Rodgers started in Chicago.

With Rodgers widely expected to be moving on from Green Bay after this season, he may not face the Bears in Chicago again. If this was his last game at Soldier Field, he was glad to score one last touchdown, and get one last word for Bears fans.