After scoreless first quarter, Steelers take 7-0 lead

If you like punts, the first quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between the Steelers and Seahawks was for you.

But Pittsburgh took advantage of a short punt by Seattle’s Michael Dickson early in the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

The Steelers had just moved into Seattle territory when receiver Diontae Johnson put Pittsburgh in scoring position with a 25-yard run down to the 17-yard line.

A couple of plays later, running back Najee Harris caught a short pass and dove into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown.

The eight-play, 54-yard drive took 4:10 off the clock.

The Steelers haven’t found much running room, with Harris netting just 12 yards on seven carries. But quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has completed 10 of his 14 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.