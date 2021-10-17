Bad call on personal foul sets up Jaguars touchdown

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2021, 11:32 AM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

The Jaguars have taken the lead in London, thanks to a bad call on a personal foul against the Dolphins.

The personal foul went against Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, who made a nice play to break up a pass to Dolphins tight end Dan Arnold but was flagged because their helmets made incidental contact in the process. As former NFL referee Gene Steratore noted on the CBS broadcast, it was a bad call.

But the Jaguars got a break, and they made the most of it, with James Robinson running 24 yards to the 1-yard line on the next play, then plunging in for a touchdown on the play after that.

The Jaguars now have a 17-13 lead in a game that hasn’t been well played but is at least competitive.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Bad call on personal foul sets up Jaguars touchdown

  2. It’s not a bad call it’s a bad rule. There is no exception for “incidental” contact in the rule.

  4. Sorenson on Higgins helmet to helmet at the goal line with the ref standing right there. Every year this guy get wortse and worse

  5. Here is what Grier (and Flores) have done so far in Miami..

    Start the rebuild by trading away the little bit of YOUNG talent they had. Tannehill, Tunsil Minkah Fitzpatrick)

    Take the “treasure trove” of picks they supposedly “stole” from other teams and do little with them. Including taking a “nickel back” in round 1 last year.

    Whiff again and solving their long standing QB woes

    Fail to fix the O-Line

    Neglect their moribund running game.

    Trade away one of their first round picks next year to the Eagles….

    Grier should have been gone a couple years ago and Flores is just the latest from the BB tree that is in over his head. They are NO better than they were when he took over..

  6. I can understand our offense struggling mightily but this defense is built through the draft and last year with veterans played great! This year with Grier’s talent they can’t stop anyone! Grier has to fired fired,he can’t make another pick in Miami!

  7. I can understand our offense struggling mightily but this defense is built through the draft and last year with veterans played great! This year with Grier’s talent they can’t stop anyone! Grier has to be fired,he can’t make another pick in Miami!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.