Bad call on personal foul sets up Jaguars touchdown

The Jaguars have taken the lead in London, thanks to a bad call on a personal foul against the Dolphins.

The personal foul went against Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, who made a nice play to break up a pass to Dolphins tight end Dan Arnold but was flagged because their helmets made incidental contact in the process. As former NFL referee Gene Steratore noted on the CBS broadcast, it was a bad call.

But the Jaguars got a break, and they made the most of it, with James Robinson running 24 yards to the 1-yard line on the next play, then plunging in for a touchdown on the play after that.

The Jaguars now have a 17-13 lead in a game that hasn’t been well played but is at least competitive.