Baker Mayfield aggravates left shoulder injury but remains in the game

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially-torn labrum in his left shoulder and that may have have become a bigger issue in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Mayfield was sacked by Arizona defensive lineman J.J. Watt on second-and-13 from the Arizona 45, and Mayfield landed awkwardly on his left shoulder when he fell to the ground — fumbling in the process. Mayfield was in some clear immediate distress on the field. The quarterback was examined in the sideline medical tent before grabbing a football, taking some snaps, and taking some throws.

The Browns announced his return as probable and he was back for the next drive with 2:48 left in the third quarter.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, but has also returned to the contest. On Cleveland’s previous drive, Beckham erased first-and-20 with a 24-yard catch on the right side to give his team a first down.

But unfortunately for the Browns, Mayfield’s fumble led to another Arizona touchdown and the club is now down 30-14.