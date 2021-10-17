Baker Mayfield has left arm in sling, thinks he can play through latest shoulder dislocation

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield originally injured his left shoulder in Week Two while making a tackle after a turnover. He injured it again today, dislocating it for a second time in four weeks.

After the game, Mayfield was in a sling. He said it “feels like shit,” but he believes he’ll be able to play through it.

He’s been playing through a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder for weeks. Whether he can continue remins to be seen. And it depends on whether he injures it again, at any point over the next 11 games.

He’ll have to play six more until he gets a break. The Browns don’t have a bye until Week 13. Long before that, it’s a short week with the Broncos coming to town on Thursday night.