Bengals dominate Lions 34-11, leaving Detroit as final winless team

Getty Images

And then, there was one.

When the Jaguars beat the Dolphins in London earlier on Sunday, they left the Lions as the league’s only winless team.

Detroit will stay that way entering Week Seven.

The Bengals came to Detroit and took care of business, soundly defeating the Lions 34-3.

Cincinnati’s defense largely held quarterback Jared Goff and Detroit’s offense in check, with Goff throwing for just 38 yards in the first half and 202 yards overall. Detroit was also just 5-of-14 on third down with 228 total yards.

Cincinnati took an early lead with quarterback Joe Burrow’s 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Chris Evans in the first quarter and never looked back. The club added a 38-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to lead 10-0 at halftime.

Then in the third quarter, Burrow connected with running back Joe Mixon for a 40-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1, with Mixon taking a short pass all the way down the field. And after McPherson hit another 40-yard field goal, Burrow’s third touchdown of the day to tight end C.J. Uzomah removed all doubt.

Brandon Allen entered the game at quarterback with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter and threw a touchdown to receiver Auden Tate to close Cincinnati’s scoring.

Burrow finished 19-of-29 for 271 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also had 20 yards rushing. Still dealing with an ankle injury, Mixon had 94 yards rushing and 59 yards receiving on 23 touches.

Defensively, Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson recorded a sack to give him 5.5 on the season. Linebacker Logan Wilson recorded his fourth interception of the season and had a pair of tackles for loss plus a pass breakup.

At 4-2, Cincinnati has a big divisional matchup against the Ravens on the road in Week Seven.

The Lions will have a tough test to get their first win, going to Los Angles for a matchup against the Rams and their old quarterback Matthew Stafford.