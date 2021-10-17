Bengals lead Lions 10-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Bengals and Lions have been engaged mostly in a defensive battle, but Cincinnati leads 10-0 through the first 30 minutes.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw a 24-yard touchdown to rookie running back Chris Evans cap the team’s opening drive in the first quarter. Evans darted down the right sideline to catch the pass in stride, doing the rest of the work for the score.

Though Cincinnati’s offense struggled through much of the rest of the first half, Burrow got his team back in scoring position with a 34-yard deep throw to receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Kicker Evan McPherson sent a 38-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired in the second quarter to give the Bengals a 10-point halftime lead.

Cincinnati’s defense has given quarterback Jared Goff fits limiting the Lions to four first downs in the first half. Detroit was also just 1-of-7 on third down. Detroit did convert fourth-and-1 from their own 26 at one point in the second quarter, the club ended up having to punt on the next set of downs.

Goff is 9-of-15 passing for 38 yards with an interception.

Detroit has just 51 total yards.

Unless there’s a major change in the second half, the Lions will be the only remaining winless team heading into Week Seven.