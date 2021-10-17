Brian Flores: I’m not doing a good enough job

USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is getting used to addressing the media after losses and he got another chance to do it in London on Sunday.

The Dolphins led the Jaguars by 10 points in the second quarter, fell behind, and moved back into the lead in the fourth quarter before the Jaguars were able to hit two field goals to tie and win the game. The 23-20 loss is their fifth in a row and Flores said that the brunt of the blame for the loss belongs on his shoulders.

“That’s up to me,” Flores said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I’m not doing a good enough job. Not playing consistently enough. Not coaching well enough. Not playing well enough. And not playing consistent enough. Some positive plays. Consistent ball — first half, a little bit in the second half but were just not putting it together. That starts with me.”

Flores probably won’t find many arguments for that view in Miami, but he’ll have to hope that Dolphins ownership hasn’t lost faith that he can right a ship that’s been taking on a lot of water over the last five weeks.