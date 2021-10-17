Browns are expected to be without Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills on Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns had 10 players listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, including both of their starting offensive tackles.

It looks like both of those players are going to wind up on the inactive list against the Cardinals. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that right tackle Jack Conklin and left tackle Jedrick Wills are both expected to sit out on Sunday.

Wills missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury and Conklin left that game with a knee injury. Blake Hance started in place of Wills and James Hudson III took over for Conklin.

Hance and Hudson won’t have to deal with Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones, who will miss the game while on the COVID-19 reserve list. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will also be missing after testing positive.

The Browns will be without Nick Chubb after ruling him out with a calf injury. Kareem Hunt was listed as questionable with wrist and knee injuries, but is expected to play along with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end Myles Garrett, and cornerback Denzel Ward.