Browns get a Hail Mary to cut Cardinals’ lead to 23-14 at halftime

The Browns didn’t have much offensive success throughout the first half, with a pair of Baker Mayfield turnovers leading to six points.

But they have some positive energy going into halftime after Mayfield connected with receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 57-yard, Hail Mary touchdown to end the second quarter. The bomb TD made the score 23-14.

On the penultimate play of the half, Mayfield faked a spike before hitting receiver Anthony Schwartz on the left sideline for a 6-yard gain. Then Mayfield was able to avoid defenders in the pocket, rolled to his right, and uncorked a strike right to Peoples-Jones in the end zone.

Mayfield had lost a fumble and threw an interception earlier in the first half. Cleveland’s defense was able to hold Arizona to six points off of those turnovers.

Playing without his two offensive tackles and his starting running back, Mayfield finished the first half 12-of-18 passing for 171 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also had to exit Sunday’s matchup with a shoulder injury. He’s questionable to return.

But the Cardinals are still ahead even though their head coach Kliff Kingsbury is out due to testing positive for COVID-19. Arizona’s offense hasn’t missed much of a beat, scoring on all five of its possessions. Quarterback Kyler Murray is 12-of-18 passing for 119 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Receiver Christian Kirk caught the first one and DeAndre Hopkins caught the second.

The Cardinals will have the ball first to start the second half.