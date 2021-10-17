Cardinals place Corey Peters on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Already without their head coach, General Manager, and top pass rusher, the Cardinals have placed another player on COVID reserve a few hours before their Sunday matchup with the Browns.

Arizona announced that defensive tackle Corey Peters has been placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus. Practice squad defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter has been elevated to the active roster. Because Ledbetter is a COVID-19 replacement, this does not count as one of his standard elevations.

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, all of Arizona’s personnel had another round of COVID testing because the club is in enhanced protocols. Peters was the only new positive test.

Peters has been on the field for 33 percent of Arizona’s defensive snaps this year, starting a pair of games. He has six total tackles with two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Ledbetter has appeared in one career game back in 2019.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, G.M. Steve Keim, and edge rusher Chandler Jones are all out for Sunday after testing positive for the virus.